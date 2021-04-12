BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 P.M.) – Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack that targeted, on Sunday, the Natanz nuclear facility in the central Isfahan Governorate.

This came in a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during his meeting, on Monday, with the National Security Committee in the Iranian Shura Council, according to the state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

During the meeting, Zarif gave a detailed report on the Vienna talks that took place last week.

Zarif said that “the necessity of the attention of the elite and the citizens, so that they do not fall into the trap set by the Zionist entity (Israel).”

He explained that “the Zionists want revenge on the Iranian people for the successes they have achieved in the path of lifting the unjust embargo,” adding: “But we will not allow this and we will take revenge on the Zionists for their practices.”

Zarif sressed that “the officials of the Zionist entity had openly declared that they would not allow any progress in terms of lifting the embargo on Iran.”

He said that Israeli leaders imagine “today that they have achieved their goals, but that they will receive a response with further development at the nuclear level in Iran.”

He continued: “The Natanz nuclear facility today is stronger than before, and if the enemy imagines that we have weakened in the nuclear negotiations, what will happen is that this cowardly act will strengthen our position in the negotiations. ”

Zarif added, “The parties to the dialogue must know that if they are facing the enrichment institutions in Iran while they are working with first-generation devices, then the Natanz facility could be filled with advanced centrifuges with the ability to double enrichment.”

Yesterday evening, the Israeli Kan channel reported, according to unnamed intelligence sources, that the Israeli intelligence service (Mossad) was behind the attack on the Iranian nuclear site.

Later, the same channel quoted Israeli intelligence sources as saying that the damage caused to the Natanz nuclear facility is large and that centrifuges of various types were badly damaged, pointing out that the destruction undermines Iran’s ability to enrich uranium.

