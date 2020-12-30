BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Attorney General in Tehran, Ali Al-Ghassi Mehr, accused the British company G4S, responsible for aviation security at Baghdad International Airport, of its involvement in the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The Public Prosecutor said during a legal and judicial follow-up session for the assassination file of Soleimani and his accompanying delegation, which was held today in the presence of the Chief Justice, Ibrahim Raisi, and officials of the judicial, military, security, intelligence and political agencies, he said that the British company provided the US military in Iraq with the arrival date of the plane that was carrying Qassem Soleimani.

In addition, the Public Prosecutor stated that investigations also indicate German involvement in the assassination of Soleimani.

He explained that the US Air Force base in Germany is responsible for directing the American plane, which targeted Soleimani’s convoy, and providing flight information and data to the US forces.

The Public Prosecutor confirmed that the Iranian authorities are working to pursue the British company responsible for the security of Baghdad Airport.

He stressed, “The identity of 45 American individuals responsible for the assassination of Soleimani has been identified, and we have submitted an order to summon them to the International Police – Interpol.”

He added that Iran “granted 6 countries, namely Iraq, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan, judicial representation to investigate the assassination of Soleimani, and we recently received the result of judicial representation from Iraq.”