Apple’s new iOS 13 update is now available to download on compatible iPhones today, with an iPhone 6S release to follow soon. The biggest new addition is Dark Mode, which allows everything from iMessage, Photos, and Settings to switch to a much darker theme throughout the operating system.

Third-party apps will be able to take advantage of Dark Mode to automatically switch to darker themes when it’s enabled in iOS 13, and there’s even a switch that can be toggled in the Control Center if you want to adjust from the default white to black at nighttime. The second-biggest noticeable feature is a new swipe mode on the keyboard, which allows you to swipe words for faster typing.

Elsewhere, the new system includes some refinements to apps like Maps, Photos, and Reminders. Maps now includes real-time public transit estimates and a Google Street View-like mode. Photos has some great video editing improvements, including crop, and Reminders has been overhauled with a new design that includes a new today section. Apple has also combined its Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps into a single Find My app, and the Health app now has a built-in period tracker to predict menstrual cycles.

While the update arrives today, Apple is also introducing iOS 13.1 on September 30th. The iOS 13.1 update will include updates that were originally planned for iOS 13, including Siri reading incoming messages aloud, Siri shortcuts being able to be added to HomeKit automations, and the sharing of an ETA with friends. iOS 13.1 will also coincide with the new iPadOS 13.1 update that will make its way to Apple’s tablets on September 30th.

iOS 13.1 could be the update to hold out for, as apps will need to be updated for the new OS, and there are more than a few instances of bugs with this latest update. Security researchers even discovered a lock screen exploit in iOS 13 that should be fixed in the upcoming 13.1 update.

