BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – Russian armored vehicles of various types are traditionally very popular in Algeria, where its ground forces own one of the world’s largest fleets of T-90S tanks.

These armored vehicles showed their best specifications during their use in conditions of high temperature and dense dust.

Last Sunday, new photos appeared of the Russian “Tank Killer” support vehicle, which was manufactured locally, according to Algerian media.

bmpt-72 TERMINATOR in algeria pic.twitter.com/icizjbSOXX — kimo dial (@kmldial70) November 22, 2020

It is noteworthy to mention that initial information about the arrival of armored vehicles of this type to Algeria appeared in the media at the end of last June.

But the photographs showed only some of the Terminator tarpaulin parts. While the military experts were able to come to the conclusion that the photographs showed models made on the basis of the T-90S tank.

Military experts believe that the Russian Tank Support Vehicle “Terminator” is suitable for use in the desert. The 2A42 fast-firing 30mm cannon and two Agi-17D automatic grenade launchers can not only destroy military vehicles, but also armored personnel carriers, and BMPs armed with anti-tank missiles.

30 mm cannons can also be used to hit some types of air targets. The Terminator also possesses long-range Ataka missiles to combat tanks.

Lastly, the tank support vehicles are equipped with effective missile protection devices and modern aiming devices. And it has excellent ability to maneuver on the battlefield.

Source: RT