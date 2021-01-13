BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) circulated a Red Notice against three people involved in the Beirut Port bombing case.

According to the National News Agency of Lebanon, the bulletin was circulated against the owner of the ship, which transported hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate to the port.

The bulletin also included the captain of the ship and the merchant who bought its cargo, which was the cause of the horrific explosion on August 4.

The agency clarified that the circulation of the aforementioned persons came at the request of the Lebanese public attorney, Ghassan El-Khoury.

The Red Notice issued by the organization is considered a request directed to law enforcement security agencies around the globe to locate the accused and arrest them.

The Lebanese authorities are conducting an investigation into the explosion that occurred in Beirut and attributed it to the storage of huge quantities of ammonium nitrate for years in a port block without preventive measures, which caused the death of more than 200 people, the injury of more than 6,500 others, and the destruction of large parts of the capital.

The explosion inflamed the anger of protesters, which it accused of corruption and negligence, and it also held it responsible for the disaster.

Lebanon refused to conduct an international investigation into the explosion, but a team of French investigators and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel participated in it.