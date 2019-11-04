BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 A.M.) – The Iraqi authorities have blocked internet access in Baghdad and five other regions in the country as the protests continue to rage in the capital and several cities.
This move to cutoff internet access by the Iraqi authorities comes shortly after a curfew was announced in Baghdad and several other cities across the country.
According to the data from the NetBlocks internet observatory, online “access has been cut across much of Iraq by internet providers as of 21:00 UTC, Monday 4 November 2019 (00:00 Baghdad time 5 November 2019)”.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi promised earlier in a televised address to carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws.
At the same time, Mahdi warned that the government’s resignation would throw the country into further chaos. The authorities have previously conducted a reshuffle in security bodies in provinces where protests initially broke out.
