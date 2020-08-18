BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Special Tribunal for Lebanon announced their findings after a long investigation into the assassination of the former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.
According to the Tribunal’s findings, there was no direct evidence that leaders of Hezbollah or Syria had anything to do with the assassination of Rafic Hariri.
Furthermore, the Tribunal said the assassination was likely carried out for political reasons, but they were unable to find any evidence that Hezbollah’s leadership was behind the assassination.
The Tribunal described the relationship between Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Rafic Hariri as being positive.
Hariri’s son, former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, went to the court’s headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, to attend the session, while Hariri’s eldest son, Bahaa Hariri, called on the Lebanese people to exercise restraint after the verdict was pronounced.
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is an international court that was inaugurated on March 1, 2009, four years after the assassination of Hariri.
The task of this court is summarized in the trial of persons accused of carrying out the attack on February 14, 2005, which killed 22 people, including Hariri, and injured many others.
The court was established at the request of the Lebanese government to the United Nations. As for the agreement reached by Lebanon and the United Nations, it was not ratified, and the United Nations made its provisions enforceable through UN Security Council Resolution 1757.
The court is an independent judicial body that includes both Lebanese and international judges. It is neither a United Nations court nor part of the Lebanese judicial system, but it does try people under the Lebanese penal code. It is also the first court of its kind to deal with terrorism as a stand-alone crime.
The four defendants being tried before the Special Court for Lebanon are Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hassan Habib Merhi, Hussein Hassan Onessi, and Assad Hassan Sabra.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.