BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a counter-offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, targeting the four villages and towns that were previously captured by the jihadist rebels the day prior.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Army began their counter-offensive by storming the town of ‘Aajaz and nearby village of Rasm Al-Ward.

A fierce battle between the two parties would ensue, with the Syrian Arab Army troops gaining the edge on the jihadist rebel forces that were exhausted from the prior day’s offensive.

The Syrian Arab Army would ultimately manage to retake all of the areas they lost to the jihadist rebels, including the key town of ‘Aajaz, which was the main target of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the National Liberation Front (NLF).

In the short video below, the Syrian Arab Army can be seen taking on the jihadist rebels in an intense battle in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate:

