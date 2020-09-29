BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Iranian media released a video on Monday in which they said a shells landed in the border province of Ardabil as a result of the clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to the reports, Iran stated that three shells fell near the border areas as a result of the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The governor of the city of Khoda Afrin announced that two new mortar shells had landed in the border governorate of Khoda Afrin.

Iran later sent a warning to both Azerbaijan and Armenia against any exchange of fire near their territories, vowing to respond to these hostilities if they spreads past their border.

For its part, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani forces began a large offensive towards the north and south of Karabakh, near the Iranian border.