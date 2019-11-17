BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a heavy attack on the jihadist defenses in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia last night.

Led by their 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack last night by storming the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party in the northern part of the Zuwayqat Mountains.

Following an intense battle that lasted for several hours, the Syrian Arab Army was able to take hold of the Zuwayqat Mountains.

Since the capture of the Zuwayqat Mountains, however, the Syrian Arab Army has been unable to advance to the key town of Kabani; this is due to the heavy resistance given by the jihadist rebels.

According to a military source in the area, the Syrian Arab Army is now involved in an intense firefight with the jihadist rebels north of the Zuwayqat Mountains.

The source added that if the Syrian Arab Army fails to capture the last sites south of Kabani in the next few hours, they will ultimately be forced to retreat to the southern slope of the Zuwayqat Mountians.

The reason for the subsequent withdrawal will be due to the Syrian Army’s exposure to militant gunfire and missiles in this wide open area south of Kabani.

