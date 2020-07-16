BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The press secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shusha Stepanian, announced on Thursday, the resumption of clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Stepanian wrote on her Facebook page: “At 03.40 at night, the Armenian Armed Forces on the front line noticed movements of the enemy forces. Our forces immediately took up the defense and were able to prevent a hostile infiltration attempt. After a fierce battle, the enemy was forced to retreat, after incurring losses. ”
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani units began the attack by bombing the villages of Ijbar and Movsis at 12:20 A.M. using D-30 howitzers.
The spokeswoman noted that the fighting is still ongoing between the two warring parties, pointing out that the Armenian Army was able to foil the Azerbaijani provocations.
She noted that this was the first major violation of the ceasefire regime imposed since midnight on July 15.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, for its part, confirmed on Thursday, the resumption of clashes on the border between the two countries.
They said that the Armenian Armed Forces made yet another attempt to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, in the Tuvuz region on the border, where the villages of Agdam, Dondar Goshshu and Vahidli were fired from with high caliber weapons and mortars.
The Ministry stated that the shelling did not injure any civilians.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.