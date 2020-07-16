BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The press secretary for the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shusha Stepanian, announced on Thursday, the resumption of clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Stepanian wrote on her Facebook page: “At 03.40 at night, the Armenian Armed Forces on the front line noticed movements of the enemy forces. Our forces immediately took up the defense and were able to prevent a hostile infiltration attempt. After a fierce battle, the enemy was forced to retreat, after incurring losses. ”

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani units began the attack by bombing the villages of Ijbar and Movsis at 12:20 A.M. using D-30 howitzers.

The spokeswoman noted that the fighting is still ongoing between the two warring parties, pointing out that the Armenian Army was able to foil the Azerbaijani provocations.

She noted that this was the first major violation of the ceasefire regime imposed since midnight on July 15.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, for its part, confirmed on Thursday, the resumption of clashes on the border between the two countries.

They said that the Armenian Armed Forces made yet another attempt to attack the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, in the Tuvuz region on the border, where the villages of Agdam, Dondar Goshshu and Vahidli were fired from with high caliber weapons and mortars.

The Ministry stated that the shelling did not injure any civilians.

