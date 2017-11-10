BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A fierce battle is ongoing between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Islamic State (ISIS) at the northern outskirts of Albukamal, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported this afternoon.

According to SANA, intense clashes are ongoing at the Al-Jalaa suburb and several sites north of the city, as the Islamic State continues to retreat from the Albukamal area.

SANA also released exclusive footage of the liberated southern section of the city, but added that they were not permitted to venture far into Albukamal due to the prevalence of IEDs and mines.

In the footage below, SANA shows the southern portion of the city, but to the north, smoke can be seen as clashes ensue outside Albukamal.