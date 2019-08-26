TEHRAN, IRAN - SEPTEMBER 18 : Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani attends Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's (not seen) meeting with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran on September 18, 2016. (Photo by Pool / Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

In a Twitter post with pictures of Soleimani he says: “These insane operations are absolutely last struggles of the Zionist Regime” in three languages.

The tweet came after two Israeli drones crashed near Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, before dawn on Sunday, 25 August.

One of them reportedly damaged the Hezbollah media centre in the Dahyeh suburbs of the city. The incident came soon after Israel launched airstrikes in neighbouring Syria.

Tel Aviv hasn’t commented on the incident in Beirut, however, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on 25 August that the airstrike in Syria had thwarted a planned attack on the Jewish state by Iranian forces that are allegedly stationed there.

Damascus and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri have slammed the incident as “Israeli aggression”, with the latter saying that Tel Aviv’s actions are a “threat to regional stability and attempt to increase tensions”.

 

Source: Sputnik

rabbi drewzif
Here are 13 good reasons why Israel is insane. When you have an illegal state led by terrorist war criminals it’s easy to understand their modus operandi.

http://www.thehypertexts.com/Israeli%20Prime%20Ministers%20Terrorists%20Nakba.htm

NecroIslamoLeftist
Israelis Medias and Al Masdar news using old video from september 2018 about yesterday airstrikes, this is not true video, it is a FAKE ONE => https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1036890266473617&id=100004579598508

=> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVRAhSRRD2I

=> https://twitter.com/simonarann/status/1165371954498588674

Al Masdar News and Israeli Medias are only spreading FAKE NEWS, PROPAGANDAS.
STOP WATCHING AL MASDAR NEWS !!!

Daeshbags-Sux
First purported pictures of destroyed vehicles near the Syrian-Iraqi border after unidentified drones struck the Iraqi Hezbollah convoy, killing a number of its fighters. PMU leader of the 45th brigade killed during the strike https://twitter.com/ELINTNews/status/1165664967812628480 https://twitter.com/QalaatAlMudiq/status/1165704132713484289 Video purportedly shows anti-aircraft flak guns firing into the sky over the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon https://twitter.com/ELINTNews/status/1165767451684081664 https://twitter.com/ELINTNews/status/1165772425373634561 https://twitter.com/Rover829/status/1165786552250687488 https://twitter.com/Rover829/status/1165786552250687488 +++ "These insane operations" – Soleimani => Good! If a psychopath like Soleimani thinks it's insane, it means it's the way to go! Any way, "There is no avoiding war; it can only be postponed to the advantage of others." – Niccolo Machiavelli

