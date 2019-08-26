In a Twitter post with pictures of Soleimani he says: “These insane operations are absolutely last struggles of the Zionist Regime” in three languages.
The tweet came after two Israeli drones crashed near Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, before dawn on Sunday, 25 August.
One of them reportedly damaged the Hezbollah media centre in the Dahyeh suburbs of the city. The incident came soon after Israel launched airstrikes in neighbouring Syria.
Tel Aviv hasn’t commented on the incident in Beirut, however, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on 25 August that the airstrike in Syria had thwarted a planned attack on the Jewish state by Iranian forces that are allegedly stationed there.
Damascus and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri have slammed the incident as “Israeli aggression”, with the latter saying that Tel Aviv’s actions are a “threat to regional stability and attempt to increase tensions”.
Source: Sputnik
