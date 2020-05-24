BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported the killing and wounding of a number of militants from the armed factions loyal to Turkey, with the spread of clashes to the Aleppo and Idlib governorates.
The agency quoted civil sources as saying that “violent clashes with light and medium weapons broke out between militants in the strategic city of Ariha, which is located along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
According to the same source, “a number of civilians were wounded, a number of fighters were killed and others wounded from the Jabhat Al-Shamiyah group, one of the organizations loyal to Ankara, as a result of a clash between the militants in the city of Azaz in the northern countryside of Aleppo, against the background of the killing of two of their members with assassinations carried out by gunmen from the Northern District.”
In the same context, local sources indicated that a group of militants from Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah also arrived in ‘Azaz to participate in the clashes there.
The publication said that as a result of the infighting, approximately 23 militants were killed.
At the same time, several reports surfaced on Sunday of Turkish-backed groups clashing in the northwestern region of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
In particular, the Turkish-backed groups were said to have clashed inside the Ras al-‘Ayn District, which has been under the control of these militants since October 2019.
