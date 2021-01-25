BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Iranian TV, citing CNN, reported that Indonesia had seized an Iranian oil tanker for illegally transporting oil in the region.

State-owned Fars News also quoted Indonesian media as saying that Jakarta had detained two oil tankers, one of which was Iranian, identified as the Horse, and the other flying the Panamanian flag, identified as the Free.

“Indonesian officials said that the reason for detaining the two tankers was illegally transporting oil between the two ships. The two ships were spotted by chance as they switched off their tracking devices,” the Fars report said.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh confirmed on Monday that “the Iranian tanker held in Indonesia was carrying oil,” pointing out that “Tehran is following this file.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry commented on the detention of an Iranian oil tanker by Indonesia, and said that it is looking forward to receiving more information from the Indonesian government, noting that “the problem is technical, and it occurs in the field of shipping.”

