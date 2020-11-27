A MiG-29K fighter has crashed while operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea, The Times of India reported on early Friday.
The crash has left one pilot dead, while the search for the other one continues. The incident occurred on late Thursday.
Another Indian MiG-29K crashed in Goa last November after hitting a bird.
A MiG-29K trainer ac operaring over sea reported ditched at about 1700h/ 26 Nov 20. One pilot recovered. SAR (Search & Rescue) operation in progress to look for the 2nd pilot. #IN has instituted an inquiry to look into cause of accident @indiannavy (rep pic) pic.twitter.com/LKxOyKmTRL
— Captain DK Sharma (@CaptDKS) November 27, 2020
There has been no further information concerning the possible cause of the accident, but an investigation into the matter has already been opened.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.