Indian Air Force's MiG-29 jet (Stock Photo)

A MiG-29K fighter has crashed while operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea, The Times of India reported on early Friday.

The crash has left one pilot dead, while the search for the other one continues. The incident occurred on late Thursday.

Another Indian MiG-29K crashed in Goa last November after hitting a bird.

There has been no further information concerning the possible cause of the accident, but an investigation into the matter has already been opened.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-11-27 16:09

Had it been up to Indian Navy, tey’d never bought the 29K, and they were right : it is plagued with many reliability issues. INAA wanted Rafale-M as soon as 2001. Will PM Modi keep with his promises to INAA pilots that they’d soon fly Rafale-M? Measures still yet have to be taken in this way..

