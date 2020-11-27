A MiG-29K fighter has crashed while operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea, The Times of India reported on early Friday.

The crash has left one pilot dead, while the search for the other one continues. The incident occurred on late Thursday.

Another Indian MiG-29K crashed in Goa last November after hitting a bird.

A MiG-29K trainer ac operaring over sea reported ditched at about 1700h/ 26 Nov 20. One pilot recovered. SAR (Search & Rescue) operation in progress to look for the 2nd pilot. #IN has instituted an inquiry to look into cause of accident @indiannavy (rep pic) pic.twitter.com/LKxOyKmTRL — Captain DK Sharma (@CaptDKS) November 27, 2020

There has been no further information concerning the possible cause of the accident, but an investigation into the matter has already been opened.