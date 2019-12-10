BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Indian Military Command announced on Tuesday that their first have tested their 155 mm “Excalibur” guided missiles (M982 Excalibur) for the first time.
The missiles are currently in used by the U.S. military, as well as the armies of Canada and Sweden.
Meanwhile, the first report on the use of the M982 Excalibur by the Indian Army appeared on Twitter. The report notes that Indian forces used active guided missiles during the test at the Bukhran training field.
The Top War website quoted the Indian military command as saying: “A precise body-oriented steering group was also tested to ensure accuracy when firing. It was also obtained under contract from the United States.”
Within a few days, India will analyze the first use of Excaliburs, then draw conclusions.
But in the Indian press, conclusions have already been reached. Therefore, The Economic Times wrote in its article: “The use of the M982 Excalibur has increased the ability to hit targets with high accuracy over long distances within Pakistan.”
Pakistan has not commented on the statements of the Indian press.
In the export version of the projectiles, the target range is about 40-45 km. Meanwhile, the United States has created a similar smart missile, which has a range of 57 km. According to the latest information, the cost of one of these shells is about $180,000.
