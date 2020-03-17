The Indian Army made a decision for an additional purchase of 400 Russian T-90S battle tanks, which India is already manufacturing under a license, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.
“The Indian armed forces made a decision to increase the purchase of T-90S tanks, which they are already producing under a license agreement,” Shugayev stated.
“Last year, we signed an additional license agreement to extend the previous license deal until 2028, for 400 more tanks,” he added.
The T-90S Bhishma is the main battle tank for the Indian Army. According to the Military Balance 2019 handbook published by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), over 1,025 T-90S tanks are operational in the Indian Army at present.
Source: TASS
