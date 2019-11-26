After years of twist and turns, Indian Army has inducted the fire and forget Spike anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) along the Line of Control (LoC). The missiles were delivered to India as an emergency purchase against the backdrop of escalation with Pakistan in February of this year.
An army official, without revealing his name, said that over 100 third-generation missiles have been inducted into the northern theatre and they are being used currently against the adversaries.
India’s defence ministry had ordered 240 Spikes and 12 launchers from Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems in July this year, as the military is short of such missiles and it plans to induct at least 40,000 anti-tank guided missiles within 20 years.
For future induction, the Indian Army will depend upon domestically developed Man-Portable ATGM that had completed the trial earlier this year.
Under a special emergency provision, the Indian Army’s Vice Chief of Staff had the authority to purchase up to $71.8 million worth of goods and war materiel without seeking Ministry of Defence (MoD) approval. He used that to stock up on guided anti-tank missiles in the wake of a tense showdown with Pakistan earlier this year.
India’s Man Portable ATGM is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile which is fitted with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead. The MPATGM reportedly boasts a top attack capability and has a maximum engagement range of about 2.5 kilometres.
India and Pakistan have been at loggerhead over Kashmir as well since 5 August when India abrogated article 370 from the Indian constitution. With the abrogation of ‘temporary’ article 370, India claimed that it had completed the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Territory while Pakistan accused India of violating a bilateral agreement to maintain the status quo on the region.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.