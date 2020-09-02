BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – A senior Indian official said on Tuesday, that his country’s army has deployed to four strategic mountain peaks after what New Delhi described as a Chinese incursion across the disputed border in the Himalayas, while highlighting the simmering tension between the two countries.

The Indian official, who was briefed on the latest developments, told Reuters that the movement of Indian forces came in response to the attempt by a large number of Chinese infantrymen to penetrate through a major mountain pass late on Saturday.

The official said, “We mobilized our forces and occupied four summits.” He continued that the four peaks are within the Indian side of the border.

The Indian official added that the Chinese soldiers, backed by military vehicles, got close enough to engage in verbal arguments with the Indian forces, but there was no clash.

China denies being the first to take action. An embassy spokeswoman in New Delhi accused the Indian forces of transgressing the de facto line of control, which is the border line, and of committing “flagrant provocations.”

There has been a confrontation between Indian and Chinese forces for months in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas. The two sides have fought over the border for more than half a century.

Yesterday, the Indian Ministry of Defense said : “The Chinese People’s Liberation Army forces violated the previous agreement reached during the military and diplomatic negotiations on the ongoing confrontation in East Ladakh, on the night of August 29-30, 2020, and carried out provocative moves by the forces in order to change the status quo.”

They added, “Indian forces prevented the activity of the People’s Liberation Army on the southern shore of Lake Panjung Tsu, and took measures to strengthen the forces’ positions and thwarted Chinese intentions to unilaterally change the facts on the ground.”