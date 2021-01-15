BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – On Friday, the Indian army chief, General Manoj Naravane, warned against testing his country’s patience, in a message to opponents, led by China.

” We do not advise anyone to test our patience , ” Naravane said in a speech before the army in the capital, New Delhi, on the occasion of Army Day, adding that the morale of his forces in Ladakh opposite their Chinese counterpart “is higher than the mountain peaks that they defend.”

The Ladakh region is a border area that witnessed tensions with the Chinese forces, in the middle of last year, which developed into armed clashes that resulted in dozens of deaths on both sides of the border.

The general stressed that India is able to withstand on the eastern front of Ladakh to achieve national goals, no matter how long it takes, in case negotiations with Beijing in this regard are prolonged.

But he made it clear that New Delhi is committed to searching for a solution to the Indo-Chinese border crisis through diplomatic and military dialogue.

As for the security situation with neighboring Pakistan, Manoj Naravane announced that about 300 to 400 “terrorists”, as he described them, are in camps in the Pakistani part of Kashmir and are waiting for the opportunity to infiltrate into India.

Source: RT