BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Indian Armed Forces launched an attack against the Chinese border guards this past weekend, injuring a number of military personnel in the process.

According to a number of reports, the Indian Armed Forces launched their attack at the Naku La Pass in the Sikkim region, prompting the Chinese border guards to respond with a missile strike of their own.

The Times of India said that at least 150 troops were involved in this fierce standoff between the two military powers.

The Chinese military reportedly sustained seven casualties, while the Indian forces suffered four, along with the destruction of one of its vehicles.

This is the first standoff between the Chinese and Indian armed forces since 2017. The 2017 standoff between the Indian and Chinese forces lasted 73 days.

“Given the presence of nuclear weapons in both China and India,” the Russian publication Avia.Pro said, “a full-blown military conflict could well have flared up, which was largely avoided thanks to emergency negotiations, although the reasons why the Indian military invaded China-controlled territory and began to attack the Chinese military are still unknown.”

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line-of-Control, the de-facto border between the two most populated countries in the world.

The dispute is over China’s control of Arunachal Pradesh, which India contests is their territory.

