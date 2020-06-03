BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Indian military has begun constructing a new airstrip near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the disputed border with China, a new report from Sputnik News revealed.

According to reports, India’s Ministry of Transport has begun a project to develop a highway-turned runway into an airstrip for emergency landings.

The airstrip is reportedly being constructed on the Srinagar-Banihal highway in the Bijbehara area of southern Kashmir.

This move by India comes at the same time that their armed forces and those of the People’s Liberation Army of China have amassed troops near the Line of Actual Control.

The increased border tension between India and China has reached a two-year-long high after both countries accused one another of opening fire along the Line of Actual Control.

On Tuesday, the Indian Minister of Defense spoke out for the first time since the border standoff, vowing to protect his country’s territorial integrity by any means necessary.

The Indian Defense Minister also revealed that a high-level military meeting will be held with their forces and those of the People’s Liberation Army to find a peaceful resolution to this most recent standoff.

However, despite statements from both sides about deescalating the conflict along the border, both China and India continue to amass their forces at the LAC, while also expanding their bases nearby.

