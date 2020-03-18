India is very much likely to buy an extra batch of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets, chief of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Monday.

“There is a high probability that we will have an additional order for MiG-29 fighter jets,” he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

India currently has more than 60 MiG-29 aircarft.

According to Shugayev, Russia has good chances to take part in India’s tender for the purchase of 110 fighter jets that is to be announced soon. It was reported earlier that the Russian side planned to take part in this tender with its MiG-35 fighter jets.

 

Source: TASS

 

