The BrahMos missile takes off from India's main missile testing center in the eastern state of Orissa state, in Balasore district, 230 kilometers (144 miles) from Bhubaneshwar, India, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010. India on Thursday successfully test-fired the supersonic cruise missile, designed to carry conventional warheads, jointly developed with Russia to fine-tune its ability to hit targets, the defense ministry said. (AP Photo)

India successfully tested on 19 January the K-4 ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Indian ANI news agency reported, citing government sources.

According to the news outlet, the test-firing of the missile was carried out from an underwater platform off the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The missile is being developed by the Indian Defence Research and Development Organization. Its firing range is up to 3,500 kilometres (2,170 miles).

​K-4 is one of the two ballistic missiles designed by India to arm submarines. The other missile, called BO-5, has the firing range of over 700 kilometres.

In September last year, Indian Defence Ministry reported that the country successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed by the Russian-Indian venture Brahmos Aerospace.

 

Source: Sputnik

