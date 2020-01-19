India successfully tested on 19 January the K-4 ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Indian ANI news agency reported, citing government sources.

According to the news outlet, the test-firing of the missile was carried out from an underwater platform off the coast of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The missile is being developed by the Indian Defence Research and Development Organization. Its firing range is up to 3,500 kilometres (2,170 miles).

India successfully test-fire K-4 ballistic missile from INS Arihant pic.twitter.com/zNkiJ0a2Nn — Anmol kapoor (@AnmolKapooor) January 19, 2020

​K-4 is one of the two ballistic missiles designed by India to arm submarines. The other missile, called BO-5, has the firing range of over 700 kilometres.

In September last year, Indian Defence Ministry reported that the country successfully tested the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed by the Russian-Indian venture Brahmos Aerospace.

Source: Sputnik

