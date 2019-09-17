On Tuesday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the federal Defence Ministry successfully test-fired the missile with a range of over 70 kilometres from a Su-30MKI combat aircraft as part of user trials.

DRDO said the test was carried out to ascertain and validate its performance. Astra can flay towards its target at a speed of over 5,555 kilometres per hour (4.5 Mach) with a 15-kilogram high-explosive pre-fragmented war-head. The first Astra missile was launched from the Su-30MKI in May 2014, and so far 27 tests have been carried out.

“Various Radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Sensors tracked the missile and confirmed its engagement with its target,” said a press release by the Defence Ministry.

Amid the continuing face-off with Pakistan, India has stepped up its efforts to replenish its stock of armaments. New Delhi ordered a batch of S-400 missile systems from Russia worth $5 billion. India is also in talks with Russia to launch a local S-400 production line in the country, along the lines of BrahMos cruise missile production.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will fly on India’s home-grown single-engine multirole light fighter Tejas; which will replace MiG-21 Bisons, on Thursday 19 September. Tejas jets will join the air defence system of the country alongside the French Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs.

Recently India successfully tested the domestically developed Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile and conducted a test flight of the modified naval version of the light combat aircraft for ‘arrested landings’ at a shore-based facility.

India has also received the first batch of the “building blaster” version of its Spice-2000 bombs for the Indian Air Force. New Delhi had signed a $45 million contract with Israel in June this year, to acquire more than 100 Spice-2000 missiles under an emergency procurement deal.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements