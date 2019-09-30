India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully test-fired the land-based version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing defense sources.
The missile was launched from a testing ground in the eastern Odisha state. The missile with the 290km range capability is outfitted with domestic equipment and is used by the Indian Army, the paper said, without giving any other details.
The BrahMos missile has been developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (the town of Reutov near Moscow) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
The missile’s name comes from the names of two rivers: the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia. The missile’s first launch took place on June 12, 2001 from a coastal launcher. The missile’s production is based in Russia and India. The missile’s various versions are operational in the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.