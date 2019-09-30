India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully test-fired the land-based version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing defense sources.

The missile was launched from a testing ground in the eastern Odisha state. The missile with the 290km range capability is outfitted with domestic equipment and is used by the Indian Army, the paper said, without giving any other details.

The BrahMos missile has been developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (the town of Reutov near Moscow) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The missile’s name comes from the names of two rivers: the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia. The missile’s first launch took place on June 12, 2001 from a coastal launcher. The missile’s production is based in Russia and India. The missile’s various versions are operational in the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy.