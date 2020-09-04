BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – India has put its security agencies and forces on high alert after a skirmish with the Chinese military on the evening of August 29th and New Delhi’s claim that Pakistan is allegedly trying to take advantage of the situation to infiltrate the Ladakh region, Sputnik reported.
Citing a senior official from the Indian security forces, Sputnik reported that Pakistan is capable of taking advantage of the issue going on between India and China.
“We have taken adequate precautionary measures to ensure that Pakistan does not succeed in their mission to enter the valley. There have been situations where Pakistan has been involved in a proxy war against us (India). It was learnt that the terrorists are trying to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks as the focus is completely on China”, the official from the Indian security forces told Sputnik.
On Thursday, India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat also stated the Indian troops are well prepared to face a coordinated threat from Pakistan and China as Beijing continues to lend support to Islamabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Rawat has warned Pakistan against trying to take advantage, while stating it may suffer heavy losses for any misadventure.
India and China have been involved in several face-offs at multiple junctions across the LAC since May. While following the recent clashes in Chushul, the two sides have been engaged in commander-level talks to advance the settlement of the bilateral border dispute rather than armed provocations aimed at a unilateral change of the status quo.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.