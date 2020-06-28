BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Tensions between China and India are at a decade-long-high following a number of deadly clashes along the disputed border region that separates both countries.

According to a new report that has surfaced this past weekend, India has deployed a quick-reaction air defense system to the Ladakh region, as both super powers continue to beef up their forces along the disputed border.

“As part of the ongoing build-up in the sector, the air defense systems of both Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in the sector to prevent any misadventure by the Chinese Air Force fighter jets or the People’s Liberation Army choppers there”, government sources told ANI.

An #Exclusive image via @AuroraIntel inspects the changes at #HOTSPRINGS since may, earlier where tanks & towed artillery were spotted .. this 22 June image shows how #China PLA forces have dug in with adequate camouflage & reorganized their earlier positioning #IndiaChinaFaceOff https://t.co/HlHaJJpdvp pic.twitter.com/DT0yq68C7O — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) June 27, 2020

Meanwhile, sources from the Indian government told Russia’s Sputnik News that the situation remains tense along the Line of Actual Control, as they have deployed their Sukhoi-30 fighter jets and strategic bombers to the area to protect their territories.

On June 15th, the Indian and Chinese troops clashed near Galwan Lake, resulting in one of the deadliest border battles in years.

The Indian Ministry of Defense reported that they suffered 20 dead and 76 wounded, while the Chinese side did not report their casualty toll.

