BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Indian Ministry of Defense said on Monday that the Chinese forces had carried out “provocative moves” aimed at changing the status quo in the border region with India, but the army was able to thwart these actions.

The ministry said: “On the night of August 29-30, 2020, units of the Chinese army violated the previous agreement reached during the military and diplomatic negotiations on stopping the confrontation in East Ladakh, and the Chinese carried out provocative moves in order to change the status quo there.”

The statement added: “Indian forces managed to prevent this Chinese activity on the southern shore of Lake Panjung Tsu, and took measures to strengthen our positions and thwarted Chinese intentions to unilaterally change the situation on the ground.”

The border between China and India has witnessed an escalation of tension over the last few months, and the forces of the two countries have been facing each other since early May in several locations in the border region of Ladakh.

Both countries have accused one another of causing the issues along the disputed border, which culminated in a deadly fight between the two world powers.