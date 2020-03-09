BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Anna News Agency released a never-before-seen footage of the Syrian-Russian offensive in the Idlib Governorate from February 23 to March 6.

According to the Anna News Agency, the rare footage covers the offensive from the 25th Special Mission Forces Division’s point-of-view, as they attempt to advance through the militant defenses in Idlib.

The video shows the Syrian Army advancing through the Idlib countryside, as the Russian Air Force provides them close military support.

In this two-week-long operation, the Syrian Arab Army managed to take control of most of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, including the imperative Jabal Shashabo area that hasbeen under militant control for most of the war.

Below is the video footage that was released by the Anna News Agency:

Advertisements