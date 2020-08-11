BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Ministry of Transport announced that it is preparing arrangements for a flight from Qatar, and called on the Syrians stranded there to communicate with it.
The Ministry addressed the Syrians “who wish to return to Syria and are stranded in the State of Qatar” to request immediate communication with the Syrian Airlines office in Doha, or the Syrian embassy in Muscat – Sultanate of Oman, on Wednesday or Thursday, for “arrangements for the return trip.”
The ministry said that this comes “as part of the governmental efforts for the return of Syrians stranded abroad.”
The last flight carrying Syrians stranded abroad arrived at Damascus International Airport on July 27th from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, with 261 Syrians on board.
While there are still Syrians in a number of countries, such as in Saudi Arabia, for example, they are calling for a solution to the problem of their return to their country.
Qatar currently has no diplomatic relations with Syria, so the coordination was likely mediated by a third party, likely Oman, Iran, or Russia.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.