BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army began their long-awaited attack on the key city of Khan Sheikhoun ten days ago.

This operation would result in the capture of Khan Sheikhoun and the eventual encirclement of the militants in the northern Hama pocket.

Khan Sheikhoun was previously captured by the militant forces during their 2014 southern Idlib offensive; it would later become a stronghold for the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Not long after cutting the road between Ta’manah and Khan Sheikhoun, the Syrian Arab Army managed to establish full control over the northern Hama pocket, putting an end to the militant presence in the area.

Since capturing Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama, the Syrian Arab Army has moved their forces to the Al-Ghaab Plain and Ta’manah axes; these two areas are expected to be the next targets for the military.

Below is 30-minute-long video from the Anna News Agency that chronicles the entire operation and the eventual capture of Khan Sheikhoun and northern Hama:

Advertisements