BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – A well-informed source confirmed to the state-owned Al-Watan newspaper that the head of the National Security Bureau, Major General Ali Mamlouk, met last Thursday with a number of Arab tribal leaders in the Al-Qamishli District of Al-Hasakah.
The source revealed that the goal of Mamlouk’s visit was to reunite with the tribes and work with them to prevent a Turkish military incursion into their lands in the Al-Jazira region of Syria.
According to the Al-Watan source, the meeting was held with about 30 tribal leaders from the Al-Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, and Al-Raqqa governorates.
This meeting is part of a new Syrian government initiative to reconcile with the Arab tribes that worked with the U.S. Armed Forces and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
While the meeting might appear to undermine the SDF, the latter knew about this before Mamlouk made the trip to the Al-Qamishli District of northeastern Syria.
The Syrian government is currently attempting to reconcile with these Arab tribes, like the Shammar tribe, and the Syrian Democratic Council, which is one of the leading political groups in northeastern Syria.
