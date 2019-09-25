BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar on Wednesday that a deal to end the Rukban Camp crisis is coming soon.
According to the source, if the deal is put in place, the civilians at the Rukban Camp will be given two options for resettlement. The people will have the option to be resettled in either the government or militant-held areas.
In addition, the remained armed fighters at the camp will be offered to be resettled in the militant-held areas of northern Syria or they can have their cases settled through the reconciliation committee.
The Rukban Camp is located in the Al-Tanf region of southeastern Homs; this area is under the control of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Despite the presence of the U.S. Armed Forces, the people of the Rukban Camp have received little support from them; instead, Washington has accused the Syrian government and their Russian allies of blocking aid to the area.
In turn, the Syrian government has accused the U.S. of keeping the people in the Rukban hostage so that they can justify their presence in the Al-Tanf region.
The conditions at the Rukban Camp are extremely poor and the lack of provisions has left thousands without basic necessities.
The United Nations has attempted to provide humanitarian relief to the people there; however, due to the absence of any political or military agreements between Washington, Moscow, and Damascus, they have been unable to routinely provide aid.
