BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – An important bridge located in northern Syria has been reopened after being closed for a short period of time, local activists in the governorate of Al-Raqqa reported on Monday.

According to the activists, who spoke to RT Arabic, the largest bridge in the Al-Raqqa Governorate has been repaired and reopened to the public, which should allow for the people in the area to resume trade and commerce.

The city of Raqqa is currently under the control of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and under the administration of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC).

Raqqa was captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces during their large-scale offensive against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in July of 2017.