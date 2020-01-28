BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Ansarallah forces and Hadi loyalists are involved in an intense battle for arguably one of the most important sites in northern Syria.

According to reports from northern Yemen, the Ansarallah forces are attempting to capture the strategic Al-Jawf Junction, which links the Al-Jawf, Marib, and Sana’a governorates in the northern part of the country.

While some preliminary reports allege that the Ansarallah forces have captured the site, pro-government accounts report heavy clashes with the latter at this junction.

If the junction is lost, this will be disastrous for the pro-government forces as it will leave the Al-Jawf Governorate open to a new assault by the Ansrallah Movement.

The recent loss of the imperative Nihm District of Sana’a has left the Hadi loyalists on the run in western Marib, as the Ansrallah forces attempt to reach the provincial capital.

Marib has been the primary stronghold for the Saudi-backed Islah Party; it has also been a launching point for the pro-government forces to attack the Ansarallah troops in eastern Sana’a.

Earlier this month, a military parade in the Marib Governorate was reportedly targeted by an Ansrallah drone; this attack allegedly killed scores of Yemeni soldiers. The Ansarallah forces denied carrying out this attack.

