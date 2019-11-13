BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – For the second night in a row, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) are attempting to advance west of Tal Tamr and retake the areas they lost earlier in the week to the Turkish-backed militants.
Backed by heavy artillery and rocket fire, the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Army troops are involved in a heavy battle with the so-called “Syrian National Army (SNA) at the Qassamiyah axis; this area has witnessed the fiercest clashes in northeastern Syria in the past week.
The situation around Qassamiyah is still not clear, as a Syrian Army source told Al-Masdar that the town itself was never captured by the Turkish-backed militants, but rather, the hills nearby.
The hilltops captured by the Turkish-backed militants earlier in the week gave the SNA troops in the area an import advantage west of Tal Tamr.
Tal Tamr has been the primary target for the Turkish-backed troops since they captured the key border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn at the start of Operation Peace Spring last month.
Lastly, while they have launched several attacks to capture the town, the Turkish-backed militants have been unable to achieve any major breakthroughs until they captured these hills near Tal Tamr.
