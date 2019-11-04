BEIRUT, LÍBANO (10:00 a.m.) – En los últimos días, el Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) ha estado involucrado en una feroz batalla por la ciudad estratégica de Kabani, en la cima de la montaña, en el noreste de Latakia.
Dirigido por la 42ª Brigada de la 4ª División Blindada, el Ejército Árabe Sirio ha estado involucrado en una batalla de ida y vuelta en el eje sur de Kabani.
Esta batalla por Kabani ha llevado a grandes pérdidas tanto para el ejército sirio como para los rebeldes yihadistas, ya que ambas partes continúan enviando refuerzos a este frente para fortalecer sus posiciones.
Recientemente, se capturó un video del frente de Kabani; daría un vistazo a la dificultad de avanzar en una región tan rocosa del noroeste de Siria.
