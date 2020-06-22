BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Ashraf Sinjar, a professor of international politics at Port Said University, said on Monday that “Egypt is a rational force and does not want hostilities, and the international community understands its position.”
However, the professor said that should the Turkish-backed forces, led by the Government of National Accord (GNA), capture the strategic port-city of Sirte, Egypt will not stand idly by.
The professor said, as reported by Sputnik Arabic, that Egypt’s red line is at the city of Sirte; this is something that has also been corroborated by Cairo’s leadership.
He pointed out that Egypt has a military force to be reckoned with, and a force from outside the Mediterranean will not be able to threaten its security.
On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced that Cairo has the “international legitimacy” to intervene inside of Libya.
His statement was met by heavy criticism from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, as they claimed Sisi’s comments were a “declaration of war.”
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.