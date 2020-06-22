BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Ashraf Sinjar, a professor of international politics at Port Said University, said on Monday that “Egypt is a rational force and does not want hostilities, and the international community understands its position.”

However, the professor said that should the Turkish-backed forces, led by the Government of National Accord (GNA), capture the strategic port-city of Sirte, Egypt will not stand idly by.

The professor said, as reported by Sputnik Arabic, that Egypt’s red line is at the city of Sirte; this is something that has also been corroborated by Cairo’s leadership.

He pointed out that Egypt has a military force to be reckoned with, and a force from outside the Mediterranean will not be able to threaten its security.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced that Cairo has the “international legitimacy” to intervene inside of Libya.

His statement was met by heavy criticism from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, as they claimed Sisi’s comments were a “declaration of war.”

