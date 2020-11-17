BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that there can be no negotiations on Karabakh’s status.
“I have repeatedly said that we will not allow the creation of a second Armenian state in the original Azerbaijani lands,” Aliyev said in a speech to citizens broadcast by state TV channel AZTV.
He claimed: “I have repeatedly said that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan cannot be a subject for negotiations,” adding that “Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity,” noting that “if it is not peaceful, then it will be military.”
The Azerbaijani president concluded that “there is a single, multi-ethnic, multi-sectarian, progressive Azerbaijani state in which representatives of all religions live normally, in conditions of peace and mutual understanding, and we have a relationship with the Armenian people.”
A video clip has previously been spread showing people in Karabakh returning to their homes under Russian protection.
At the end of September, the situation in Karabakh escalated, and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of escalating the conflict that had continued since the late 1980s.
All participants declared full or partial mobilization, and fighting began, resulting in casualties among the civilian population.
Finally, on the night of November10 , Moscow, Baku and Yerevan signed a tripartite ceasefire agreement to end the war.
