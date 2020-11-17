"File:Ilham Aliyev November 2017.jpg" by The Kremlin is licensed under CC BY 4.0

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that there can be no negotiations on Karabakh’s status.

“I have repeatedly said that we will not allow the creation of a second Armenian state in the original Azerbaijani lands,” Aliyev said in a speech to citizens broadcast by state TV channel AZTV.

He claimed: “I have repeatedly said that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan cannot be a subject for negotiations,” adding that “Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity,” noting that “if it is not peaceful, then it will be military.”

The Azerbaijani president concluded that “there is a single, multi-ethnic, multi-sectarian, progressive Azerbaijani state in which representatives of all religions live normally, in conditions of peace and mutual understanding, and we have a relationship with the Armenian people.”

A video clip has previously been spread showing people in Karabakh returning to their homes under Russian protection.

At the end of September, the situation in Karabakh escalated, and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of escalating the conflict that had continued since the late 1980s.

All participants declared full or partial mobilization, and fighting began, resulting in casualties among the civilian population.

Finally, on the night of November10 , Moscow, Baku and Yerevan signed a tripartite ceasefire agreement to end the war.

1 Comment
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-11-17 16:37

With the electronic warfare systems Russia deployed, although IDK if it can cover the full Artsakh, such systems would ruin the Azeri advantages by jamming the remote control of their drones. If Russia fulfil its CSTO duties by providing full air support, dealing with Aliyev becomes feasible, and the agreement would have bought time to better organise, but I'm dubious about Putin engaging in smth like that, thus I'd really be pleased seeing Russia ruining the Erdogan's twin brother's projects and regaining control over Azerbaijan like in the Soviet days.

