BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem said on Tuesday that Damascus confirms its support for the Libyan National Army (LNA) and its commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and for Cairo’s initiative on the Libyan situation.

The Syrian diplomat said during a press conference in Damascus today that his country supports the institutions that have been established in eastern Libya and confirm its concern for the unity and sovereignty of the Libyan lands.

The Syrian Foreign Minister affirmed that Damascus “stands with the Arab brothers in Egypt in order to defend their national security and Arab national security … and if they want any Syrian support, we are ready for it regardless of their positions on our issues.”

On the other hand, Muallem slammed Turkey’s latest offensive in Iraq, accusing them of wanting to “restore Ottoman ambitions.”

“Turkey invades northern Iraq and transports mercenaries to Libya, occupies lands in Syria and wants to restore Ottoman ambitions,” Muallem added.

Ankara and Damascus are currently at odds on a number of issues and the two governments continue to undermine one another in Syria and other regional countries.

Turkey cutoff diplomatic ties with Syria in 2012 and the two governments have yet to reconcile, despite Russia’s attempts to ease tensions between them.

Advertisements