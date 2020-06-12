BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert revealed the “mistake of Omar” that he claims Syrian President Bashar al-Assad committed n 2008.
Olmert said in an interview with the “Elaph” website on Thursday evening, that Bashar Al-Assad committed “the mistake of his life,” claiming that he had not reached an agreement between the two parties in December 2008, and that Assad refused at the last minute.
“The Turks then, in the year 2008, did fair mediation and excellent work in these indirect negotiations,” Olmert explained, noting that he had met with the Prime Minister, then, the current Turkish President , Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had arranged a meeting with President Bashar al-Assad, but The latter did not attend despite Erdogan’s assurance that the Syrian President’s plane was standing on the runway in Damascus.
Ehud Olmert explained that “Assad did not come to Ankara to meet me, and thus he lost himself and his country an opportunity for peace with Israel, so if he agreed with me and met me and signed an agreement, he would not have reached the civil war in Syria,” he said.
Olmert, the former Israeli prime minister, said that Israel was ready to the sign peace agreement with Syria, but Assad refused at the last minute.
“A few months after the bombing of the Syrian reactor, the negotiations were moderated by Turkish mediation of the then Prime Minister, the current Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, through secret negotiations, at a time when Assad stipulated the return of the Syrian Golan Heights to his country.
The news website pointed out that Olmert responded to the request of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by saying that it is more effective to enter into current negotiations, after which the two parties can negotiate on the Golan, which did not happen, despite Olmert’s intention to sign a peace agreement with Syria – according to the Israeli Prime Minister. the previous.
