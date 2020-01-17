BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – On Wednesday evening, the Syrian Arab Army launched their first ground assault of the year to capture several sites in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

This attack would prove initially successful, as the Syrian Army’s 5th Corps were able to capture four towns, including Abu Jarif, from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their Turkish-backed allies.

The following morning, however, the jihadist rebels launched a powerful counter-assault that targeted the town of Abu Jarif.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their Turkish-backed allies were able to reenter Abu Jarif after a heavy assault on the Syrian Arab Army’s weak defenses at the western flank of the town.

The jihadist rebels would reclaim control over Abu Jarif on Thursday afternoon, but the appears far from over, as the Syrian Arab Army has once again made a bid to retake this town that is located north of Jarjanaz.

According to a military source this afternoon, the clashes at this front have been costly for both sides, as the Syrian Arab Army has suffered over 20 casualties, with the jihadist rebels suffering similar losses.

In addition to the high death toll, the two sides have lost a lot of equipment due to missile strikes launched by both parties.

The Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” has released several videos since the start of their counter-offensive showing their forces striking Syrian Army vehicles within the vicinity of Abu Jarif.

