BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s long-awaited Idlib offensive is just days away, but the latter continues to send thousands of soldiers to this front in preparation for the operation.
According to a military source in Damascus, the upcoming Idlib offensive is to be carried out by the largest Syrian Arab Army force this war has seen.
The source continued that this Syrian Arab Army force is expected to exceed the total number of soldiers in southwest Syria offensive by at least 25,000 military personnel.
With their Sweida offensive wrapping up against the Islamic State (ISIS), thousands of more soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army’s 1st, 3rd, 10th, and 15 divisions are expected to make their way north to the Hama Governorate.
The known forces participating in the upcoming Idlib offensive are as followed:
- Syrian Arab Army
- 1st Division
- 3rd Armored Division
- Qalamoun Shield Forces
- 4th Mechanized Division
- 39th Brigade
- 41st Brigade
- 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces)
- 555th Brigade
- 7th Armored Division
- 9th Division
- Shock Troops
- 10th Division
- 11th Tank Division
- 47th Brigade
- 60th Brigade
- 87th Brigade
- 15th Special Forces Division
- 18th Tank Division
- 67th Brigade
- Republican Guard
- 105th Brigade
- 106th Brigade
- Tiger Forces
- National Defense Forces (NDF)
- Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP)
- Mhardeh and Suqaylabiyah divisions
- Liwaa Al-Quds
- Al-Ba’ath Battalions
Please note: List will be expanded throughout the next few weeks as more groups join the battle
