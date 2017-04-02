BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – Seventeen militant groups, most of them jihadist, have formed a joint Idlib-based operations room to combat the Syrian Army in Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.

Some of the groups comprising of this new operations room is as follows: Al-Jabha al-Shamia, Failaq al-Sham, Jaish al-Mujahideen, al-Faoj al Awal, Tajamu Fastaqem, al-Firqa al-Wusta, al-Firqa al-Sahila (1 and 2), Jaish al-Izaa, Jaish al-Naser, Jaish Idlib and Liwa al-Huriya.

A source revealed that the operations room will be headed by Fadullah Naji, an officer for the Failaq al-Sham militant group.

The source then revealed that negotiations between the various militant groups were ongoing for over a month, before details of an agreement could finally be settled.

The coordination between the various militant groups could only be organized after the inter-jihadist civil war in Idlib ended after Jund al-Aqsa was disbanded with many of their fighters attempting to cross to Raqqa province to join ISIS.

 

Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

7 Comments on "Idlib militant groups create new operations room to fight the Syrian Army"

Yippee 🙂 🙂 🙂
A new target 🙂 🙂 🙂
Just wait we discover it and enjoy the fuck 🙂

Normal procedure. When kicked by the SAA form a new operations room. ROFL.

Russia should drop leaflets that advertise 'Free Pizza Night' at the new jihadi HQ, first 100 jihadi officers to attend receive a brand new AK-47, then obliterate the place with a sea-based cruise missile.

It'd be very interesting to give a little jam to their communication. Job for Ilyushin Il-22PP 😉 Just give a few EMP attacks on front areas several times a day and they'll soon be forced to use pigeons… And pigeons are delicious meat 😀

they always start making operation rooms when they're f*cked!

Para esto sirve el llamado alto al fuego, estos grupos se reorganizan y vuelven a las andadas, bueno por ahora Rusia tiene la lista de grupo de mercenarios y puede considerarlo hostil y comenzar a bombardear.
El gobierno Sirio debe emplear mas servicios de inteligencia para detectar estas reuniones y anticipar los planes para las ofensivas de los mercenarios.

May I suggest that the new terrorist group be called :- Al-Poofta- Al Sham or Al-Erdoidiot-Al Sham.

