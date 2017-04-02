BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – Seventeen militant groups, most of them jihadist, have formed a joint Idlib-based operations room to combat the Syrian Army in Latakia, Hama and Aleppo.

Some of the groups comprising of this new operations room is as follows: Al-Jabha al-Shamia, Failaq al-Sham, Jaish al-Mujahideen, al-Faoj al Awal, Tajamu Fastaqem, al-Firqa al-Wusta, al-Firqa al-Sahila (1 and 2), Jaish al-Izaa, Jaish al-Naser, Jaish Idlib and Liwa al-Huriya.

A source revealed that the operations room will be headed by Fadullah Naji, an officer for the Failaq al-Sham militant group.

Advertisement

The source then revealed that negotiations between the various militant groups were ongoing for over a month, before details of an agreement could finally be settled.

The coordination between the various militant groups could only be organized after the inter-jihadist civil war in Idlib ended after Jund al-Aqsa was disbanded with many of their fighters attempting to cross to Raqqa province to join ISIS.

Share this article:































254 Shares