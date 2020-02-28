BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, told the United Nations Security Council on Friday that the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) operation in Idlib is a response to Turkey’s violation of the September 17th, 2018 Sochi Agreement, which called on the withdrawal of all extremist groups from the deescalation zone in northwestern Syria.

During the emergency meeting at the UNSC, Dr. Ja’afari justified the Syrian military operations in Idlib, as he accused Turkey of harboring Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) inside the governorate.

Dr. Ja’afari discussed U.N. Article 51, which the Mexican delegation brought, pointing out that Turkey was the only country to oppose it.

The Syrian delegate said the reason for Turkey’s opposition is because it goes against their military presence inside the country.

He criticized the western nations at the Security Council by pointing out that Idlib is Syrian territory and not part of their countries.

“Idlib is inside of Syria, not California or any foreign territory,” Dr. Ja’afari said.

Lastly, the Syrian delegate lashed out at the United Kingdom’s delegation, accusing them of killing more than one million people in Iraq, while also plundering their oil.

