BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar Al-Ja’afari, told the United Nations Security Council on Friday that the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) operation in Idlib is a response to Turkey’s violation of the September 17th, 2018 Sochi Agreement, which called on the withdrawal of all extremist groups from the deescalation zone in northwestern Syria.

During the emergency meeting at the UNSC, Dr. Ja’afari justified the Syrian military operations in Idlib, as he accused Turkey of harboring Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) inside the governorate.

Dr. Ja’afari discussed U.N. Article 51, which the Mexican delegation brought, pointing out that Turkey was the only country to oppose it.

The Syrian delegate said the reason for Turkey’s opposition is because it goes against their military presence inside the country.

He criticized the western nations at the Security Council by pointing out that Idlib is Syrian territory and not part of their countries.

“Idlib is inside of Syria, not California or any foreign territory,” Dr. Ja’afari said.

Lastly, the Syrian delegate lashed out at the United Kingdom’s delegation, accusing them of killing more than one million people in Iraq, while also plundering their oil.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 8
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    9
    Shares
ALSO READ  Syrian Army intensifies attack against foreign jihadists in northeast Latakia: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Art.51 of UN Charter : “Nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security. Measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain… Read more »

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-29 02:10