BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 A.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that Moscow and Ankara have reached a ceasefire agreement in Idlib, starting on Sunday, January 12, starting at 12:01 A.M. (local time)
“Turkey and Russia have agreed to implement a ceasefire in the escalation area in Idlib in order to halt air and ground attacks, prevent new migration flows and help normalize life. In this regard, a truce will be begin on January 12 from 00:01,” the ministry said in a statement.
The head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, announced the start of a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria, starting at 14:00 on Thursday; however, the warring parties continued to strike one another.
“According to the agreements reached with the Turkish side, the ceasefire regime has been implemented in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, starting on 14:00 P.M.) on January 9, ” Borenkov said in a briefing.
The Russian Center for Reconciliation called on the leaders of the armed formations to abandon provocations and join the process of peaceful settlement in the areas under their control.
