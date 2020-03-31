BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The ceasefire that was established during the March 5th Moscow Agreement is nearing its end, as the militants refuse to leave the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

According to a report from the Idlib front, the ceasefire that was established on March 5th will expire in the next 24 hours.

The Russian military had previously given their Turkish partners until March 12th to clear the militant-held areas along the M-4 Highway; however, this deadline was later extended to the end of March.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has already been building up their forces along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front, but they have refrained from attempting to advance their positions.

It is not clear if the deadline for the ceasefire will be extended further, but, as of now, the agreement has yet to be fulfilled.

So how long & how many more times these Ceasefire agreements will be called and not adhered by terrorists? SAA should now go in for a kill and fight out a last & final battle of attrition. Once Idlib falls the Syrian War will be over. Rest of the provinces it will be a mop up operation as the rest of the Jihadis will eventually get the general idea that Idlib has fallen. Start the aerial bombardment for the next 1 week and raze all the fortifications and Jihadi forward positions and allow the artillery to go in for another… Read more »

