BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The short-lived Idlib ceasefire is coming to an end in the next 24 hours, Al-Watan reported on Saturday morning.
According to Al-Watan, the ceasefire brokered by the Russian Armed Forces was only a temporary measure that is set to end on Sunday morning.
The Syrian publication added that the ceasefire was repeatedly violated by the jihadists of Jabhat Al-Nusra (reference to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham).
However, a military source in Damascus said nothing is official as of yet and it is highly unlikely that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launches a new attack in the next few days.
The source says the Syrian Arab Army has already built up their forces around the Al-Ghaab Plain’s southern region, as this is the location of their next offensive in northern Syria.
At the same time, the Syrian Army has also sent reinforcements to the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate; this offensive is supposed to be carried out in conjunction with the Al-Ghaab operation.
In order for the Syrian Army to secure the northern region of Al-Ghaab, which is currently under the control of groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Hurras Al-Deen group, the Syrian Army will have to capture the strategic town of Kabani and its surrounding hilltops.
Kabani overlooks much of the militant-held areas in the Al-Ghaab Plain, so capturing this town is a high priority for the Syrian Army’s high command.
